Maritime women to address gender equity challenges

A diverse panel of women will thrash out the challenges of achieving gender equity in the maritime industry at a Port of Newcastle event on May 18.
The port will host the event for International Day for Women in Maritime, sponsored by the Women in Seafaring and Transport Association of Australia, the Nautical Institute of South East Australia, the port and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.
The theme of the day this year is 'mobilising networks for gender equity'. The speakers will discuss their efforts to overcome barriers for women.
The panel of female speakers includes Women's International Shipping & Trading Association Australia president Monika Lemajic, who is a senior maritime asset manager at Transport NSW.
Other speakers will be Dianna Smith from the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, Svitzer Australia's Emma Yabsley and SeaRoad deck officer cadet Alies van Driel.
Attendees will also hear from a young and upcoming woman in maritime on her personal experiences.
