Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Port of Newcastle hosts International Day for Women in Maritime event

Updated May 17 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maritime women to address gender equity challenges
Maritime women to address gender equity challenges

A diverse panel of women will thrash out the challenges of achieving gender equity in the maritime industry at a Port of Newcastle event on May 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.