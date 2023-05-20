Greyhounds news from around the NSW regions

The greyhound industry, like many popular organisations, relies heavily on men and women who volunteer each and every week.
Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) says it's appropriate that as an industry they recognise all of their volunteers at any opportunity, as is the case during National Volunteer Week between May 15 and 21.
Volunteers play a significant and integral part across the state at each of GRNSW's race clubs, working tirelessly to ensure that all of the race meetings go ahead as scheduled.
And it is the same with the organisation's Greyhounds As Pets volunteers who are always happy to help and go above and beyond wherever they are needed, be it at their facilities, at adoption days, or GAP events.
GRNSW and GAPNSW thanks them all. They couldn't do it without you.
If you are interested in volunteering for GAP, head to gapnsw.com.au/volunteer for details of how to get involved.
The industry lost an icon on May 15 with the passing of legendary breeder, owner and trainer Joan Singline, aged 94.
Joan was the widow of George Singline, who died at the same age in January 2018.
Joan and George Singline won respect throughout the industry as the proprietors of a renowned breaking-in and trialling establishment at North Wyong, but they began their successful career as trainers when their first dog, Red Wool, won the 1959 Hunter Valley Championship.
Their best greyhound was Foot Mark, a champion stayer of the early 1960s.
Foot Mark was so successful for them that with the earnings of that dog the Singlines were able to build their first house at North Wyong.
Later, the Singlines won the group 1 Vic Peters Classic final at Harold Park in 1979 with a maiden named Scott Of Minmi.
The Singlines' legacy in the sport will live on through their daughters, Lorraine Atchison, Carole Eaton and Noelene Holloway, all highly successful trainers in NSW.
GRNSW wishes to extend its sincere condolences to Joan's extended family and friends.
Rugby league's State of Origin is looming and so too is the greyhound version commencing with the $360,000 Origin Greyhound Series at Albion Park on June 15
First staged in 2018, the series sits at 2-all, and once again, league Origin greats Terry Hill (NSW) and Ben Hannant (Queensland) will resume their roles as coaches.
