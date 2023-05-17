UPDATED
A man who was charged in Cessnock with 15 counts of property-related crimes, including aggravated break and enter, larceny and breach of bail, has been refused bail.
Max Ernest Wright appeared before Cessnock Local Court on Wednesday May 17 following his arrest in Kurri Kurri on Tuesday.
He will reappear in court on June 14.
EARLIER
The 30-year-old was arrested by police at a hotel near Victoria Street at around 11am yesterday.
He was first found as a passenger in a Toyota Landcruiser, driven by a 31-year-old woman. The car was reported stolen from a Twelve Mile property on Monday but was unable to be stopped.
Both people were taken to Cessnock Police Station. The man, of Gulgong, was refused bail and will appear in court today as part of ongoing police investigations into property-related crime throughout the Hunter region.
The Cessnock woman was charged with reckless dealing with proceeds of crime, custody of knives in a public place, possessing ammunitions without holding a license and suspected stolen goods.
She was granted conditional bail and will appear before Kurri Kurri Local Court on Tuesday 27 June 2023
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
