Grace Aberhart's bass skills transform her into Instagram and TikTok musical sensation

By Josh Leeson
Updated May 18 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 1:00pm
Grace Aberhart's musical prowess has seen her bass guitar cover videos attract more than 82,000 followers on Instagram and fans like Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee. Picture supplied
SOCIAL media these days is littered with countless people building massive followings with limited or no actual talent.

