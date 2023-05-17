PREMIERSHIP winning hooker Chris Ale is back running and close to making a much-anticipated return from a long-term knee injury for Hamilton.
Belgium No.8 Tom Coupe is back, so too are Paul Dan and Sam McNeil.
Kiwis Raniera Peterson and Tristan Flutely are also over injuries which have hindered their start to the campaign.
In the space of two weeks, Hamilton coach Cameron Murphy has gone from scratching around for a first-grade side to having a series of selection headaches.
In his first game since the end of 2021, Coupe played seconds before a cameo in ones and didn't miss a beat.
Dan played off the first-grade bench after missing the opening five rounds with a hamstring injury.
In a further boost, play-maker Sam McNeil is due back against Wanderers from a shoulder injury he suffered in a preseason trial against University
Ale is also on the horizon. The wrecking ball was told 18 months ago he wouldn't play again due to a chronic knee injury. He got a second opinion and has undergone extensive rehabilitation with physio Ben Mahon. Back running, Ale resumes contact work next week.
Barring any mishaps the Hawks side could soon look like this - 1 Chris Hemi, 2 Chris Ale, 3 Geraint Weaver, 4 Sam Townsley, 5 Lachy Summer, 6 Abel Vili, 7 Steve Lamont, 8 Rusi Lawanikula, 9 Kelani Grant, 10 Paul Dan, 11 Hamish McKie, 12 Raniera Petersen, 13 Tristan Flutey, 14 Fiso Vasegote, 15 Sam McNeil
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
