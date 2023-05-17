The federal government's special envoy for the arts, Susan Templeman, has urged Hunter artists to look for funding opportunities on the Creative Australia website after Labor pumped more money into supporting the industry in last week's budget.
The Blue Mountains-based MP met representatives of the arts community during a visit to Newcastle on Wednesday, a week after the federal budget confirmed $286 million in new spending over five years to support the government's national cultural policy, Revive.
The money will help establish Creative Australia as a replacement for the Australia Council.
Labor has increased annual allocations under the Regional Arts Fund from $3.6 million to $5.8 million, but Ms Templeman said Hunter artists also should seek grants under other more general arts programs.
"There's a $200 million uplift in funding for arts across the board," she said.
"It's about breathing new life into the arts sector ... because they can see opportunities to get funded, but more than that they can see they're valued.
"I'd really encourage people to go into the Australia Council website and look at what is there right now but also see the programs that have run over the course of 12 months, because there's constant new programs being offered."
Ms Templeman said most of the funding was allocated via Creative Australia, "where peers make decisions about the allocation of funding".
"There are lots of different programs, whether you're a visual artist, a musician, making a movie or putting together a live performance.
"There are also funding streams whether you are a new artist or whether you're already an established artist."
She said the Office of the Arts was overseeing a second round of funding for regional artists.
"One of the main reasons I'm here is because I don't want people outside the cities to miss out on the opportunities that are there.
"I think what's clear about the Newcastle region is there's a huge number of artists who come from here.
"It's been a real breeding ground for incredible performers but also famous artists like John Olsen."
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
