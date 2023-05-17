Newcastle has blossomed as a trans-national cultural capital this week as representatives from the country's museums gather for an annual conference.
The Australian Museums and Galleries Association (AMaGA) 2023 National Conference is one of the largest business events set to hit the city this year, with over 500 people attending.
Participants from across Australia and New Zealand will be part of workshops and panels across the week, focussed on 'brave conversations and new connections in changing environments'.
AMaGA national council vice president and director for museums and libraries, Julie Baird, said the national conference was key to expanding travelling exhibition opportunities and making connections with other museums.
The program includes a special preview of the Newcastle Art Gallery expansion and a look at cultural hubs including Civic Theatre and Newcastle Museum.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the city's rich cultural history made it an ideal place for the conference, which had been held here since 2009.
"Newcastle has a proud legacy of preserving, sharing and celebrating culture, history and art through its iconic and award-winning cultural facilities," Cr Nelmes said.
"Our city also offers broad appeal as a host destination for large-scale business events, with top-class conferencing and meeting facilities as well as a range of quality accommodation options.
Newcastle is the only regional town to hold the conference more than once.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
