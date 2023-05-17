Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Updated

A white sedan has been flipped in Newcastle on Watt Street and Wharf Road intersection

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated May 17 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Image supplied
Image supplied

A car has been flipped on the Watt Street and Wharf Road intersection in Newcastle near Foreshore Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.