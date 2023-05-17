A car has been flipped on the Watt Street and Wharf Road intersection in Newcastle near Foreshore Park.
The Newcastle Herald understands plain clothes police officers attended the scene before firefighters were called to the car.
The Herald believes the white sedan hit a park car on its passenger side, causing it to flip around 4:30pm on Wednesday 17 May.
No passengers were in the vehicle or parked car. The Herald understands from emergency services that car's driver was mobile and speaking with police shortly after the crash.
At least one hub cap is missing from the car and further damage was being investigated at last update.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
