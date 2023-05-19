All systems are 'go' for changes at The Criterion Hotel in Carrington.
New leaseholder Luciano Cruz and two of his partners from MEET Restaurant in Darby Street have taken on The Criterion, with the goal of turning it into a food and wine destination.
"We all think the Criterion has an amazing neighbourhood vibe and it's a very good place for functions," Cruz says. "It's such a lovely venue and we can do so much with it. The place has a lot of character."
The new team at the Criterion is led by executive chef Rafael Tonon and operations manager Ronnie Stricke, who have previously worked together (Ron & Raf's Catering at the Greenroof in Hamilton, Goldfish in Pokolbin).
A new menu and wine list came into action last week at the venue.
The food includes grilled barramundi, 300g Jack's Creek flap steak, king prawn rigatoni, Caesar salad, charred focaccia with garlic and basil butter, the "dawg" (a cheese kransky with bacon, corn salsa and chipotle), fish tacos, loaded fries and much more.
The all-new wine list includes 32 offerings.
Stricke, who once worked as a sommelier at Criterion Restaurant in London, says of the wine list, "We took out everything that was here. All the wines here you would not find in a bottle shop. If you are coming here, you will get to taste something you can't get anywhere else. The list includes US, Italian, French, South African, Chilean and Australian selections.
The wine is a signal of what is to come: the plan to create a wine bar at the venue, supplemented by the great food on offer.
"We like to look at it as evolving [with wines], with the food," Stricke says. "The future for the Criterion is a destination. That is what we want to turn the Criterion into.
"There are so many pubs doing good food, but so few doing something a little bit outside the box. I'd like to think we can create and do something special. With Raf's style of food and my vision for front of house, we can see this going to a new level."
"It will be more focused on where everybody can get together, enjoy a shared style of meal, like a rose-style event, where bubbles, or rose, are served sitting around a casual get-together," Stricke says. "The less decisions they have to make, the easier for them and the more they can enjoy it."
The long lunch will come with a set price, with options for a lighter or heavier menu, or wine-only or wine-and-cocktails with the food choice.
"It will all be focused on shared [plates]. Italian style, like a long table Italian family get together," Stricke says.
Cruz says one of the most appealing aspects of the pub is its historic feel and local clientele, and that will not be forgotten.
"We want to make sure we keep the locals, to keep them coming here. It is a really relaxing pub, relaxed venue. There are no pokies," he says.
The venue will feature live music Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 8pm, and jazz on Sundays 4 to 7pm, and trivia on Thursday nights 7 to 9pm.
There will also be pre-loved markets on the premises every six weeks, with the first one on Saturday, June 24, from 1 to 4pm.
And if that's not excitement, the same team is launching a wine bar with food, called Alfie's Italian, at 52 Regent Street, New Lambton, within the next month.
Stricke says there will be over 150 wines at Alfie's, with Rafael Tonon serving Italian-style share plates featuring cheese and meats to back it all up.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.