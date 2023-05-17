Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald property: Home of Mayfield's 'iconic' whitegoods graveyard sold

Updated May 19 2023 - 10:18am, first published May 18 2023 - 8:50am
The property known as the 'whitegoods graveyard' in Mayfield has been sold to a Newcastle-based developer. Picture by Simone de Peak.
AN empty lot in Mayfield known as the 'whitegoods graveyard' is set to farewell its collection of fridges, washing machines, fridges and dryers following the recent sale of the property.

