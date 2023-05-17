Newcastle Herald property: Home of Mayfield's 'iconic' whitegoods graveyard sold

AN empty lot in Mayfield known as the 'whitegoods graveyard' is set to farewell its collection of fridges, washing machines, fridges and dryers following the recent sale of the property.
The property was sold as part of an amalgamation of three blocks encompassing 324 and 326 Maitland Road and 4 Denison Street sold with Creative Property agent Marcel Stadoliukas.
The 'whitegoods graveyard' has become a popular spot for photo opportunities, and Newcastle-based artist Trevor Dickinson immortalised the whitegoods graveyard as an artwork as a painting and a 1000-piece puzzle.
Read more about the sale and why the site is considered 'iconic' in Mayfield here.
A six-bedroom house on an acreage at Jewells has sold for a record-breaking price.
The property at 164 Pacific Highway sold for $2.65 million, smashing the previous record set in April 2021 following the sale of a six-bedroom, three-bathroom house on 2.8 acres at 150 Pacific Highway.
Take a look inside the property here.
A sprawling acreage in Holmesville is on the market for the first time since it was built in 1997.
Set on 13 acres, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 25 Government Road is listed with a guide of $2.9 million to $3.1 million with First National Real Estate Lake Macquarie's Troy Duncan.
Read more about it here.
A Swiss-inspired acreage on the riverfront in Paterson is attracting interest from buyers who are drawn to the home's striking build.
Constructed around 30 years ago by its previous owners, Greg Hopkins and Maggie Haertsch, the style of the home was inspired by Maggie's Swiss origins, hence Swiss chalet hardwood construction.
The extensive use of timber throughout the home at 9 Martins Creek Road has led to 80 enquiries from prospective homebuyers who "just absolutely love the house", according to Chapman Property selling agent Sam Kolatchew who is marketing the sale with Colin Chapman.
Read about the property's rich history here.
An inner-city development site with DA approval for 78 apartments has sold in Newcastle West one month after it was listed as a mortgagee sale.
The property was listed for sale with a guide of $8 million
Originally planned to be developed as the 19-level tower, Novo, the sale included DA approval for 78 luxury residential apartments designed by TZG with ground-floor retail commercial space also available.
Read more about the sale here.
On the hunt for a new home?
Check out this renovated four-bedroom, three-bathroom property in Adamstown Heights which is featured as Real Estate View's house of the week.
Listed with a guide of $1.175 million to $1.27 million, the home is on an elevated position and has undergone a striking modern renovation.
Take a look inside the home here.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.