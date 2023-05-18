Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
What's on

Maitland Taste headlines what's on menu for Newcastle and the Hunter this weekend

May 18 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SATURDAY

The freshest of local produce will be available at this weekend's Maitland Taste. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The freshest of local produce will be available at this weekend's Maitland Taste. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Australian Ice Hockey League - Newcastle North Stars vs Central Coast Rhinos 5pm, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, Warners Bay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.