A SHORTAGE of supply is one of the factors that is affecting property prices in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
There were 409 properties listed for sale in the region in April, down 27 per cent on the previous five-year average, according to CoreLogic.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said low stock is driving competition with buyers which is placing upwards pressure on the region's housing values.
Despite the region recording an annual decline of 10.8 per cent, there have been signs of recovery, with house values in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie recording growth in the last three months, including an increase of 0.1 per cent in April.
"If we look at the number of listings coming into the Newcastle market, it is still extraordinarily low," CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said. "It is the lowest we have actually ever seen outside of what happened in 2020 with the pandemic impacting the numbers."
Looking at the previous five-year average, Mr Lawless said around 565 listings typically come on the market in the region during the month of April.
"Last month we saw 409, so that is a pretty good example of the fact that vendors are still holding on the sidelines," he said.
Mr Lawless said Newcastle and Lake Macquarie were among the desirable commuter regional markets in Australia that had shown positive improvements in house prices. Low stock levels, along with a perceived end to the rate-tightening cycle and an improvement in consumer sentiment were helping to "keep a floor" under values in the region, he said.
"Prices are starting to rise a little bit across the region," he said. "We have seen a little bit of upwards pressure on housing prices across the region, up about 0.6 per cent over the past three months.
"This is due to a combination of higher demand and a lack of stock.
"Newcastle does see some benefit from overseas migration, nowhere near as much as Sydney, but there is still some element of it there."
CoreLogic's latest report said that, in the past quarter, houses in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie had one of the lowest days-on-market figures in regional NSW.
Houses in the region are taking a median of 38 days to sell, just behind Illawarra with a median of 36 days.
However, the figure is still higher than this time last year when houses in the region took an average of 22 days to sell.
The CoreLogic report also found that all 25 of Australia's largest regional markets recorded an annual decrease in the number of house sales over the year to February 2023.
In Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, house sales recorded falls of 27.5 per cent.
There were 6,780 sales of dwellings (units and houses) in the region, down 29.1 per cent compared to one year ago. Units in the region recorded a steeper drop of 34.3 per cent.
Newcastle-based buyers agent Chad Dunn agreed that prices were strengthening in the region and said that competition was strong in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie. However, this was driven by a lack of stock, rather than more buyers.
"That is purely because of supply and demand," Mr Dunn said.
"I'd like to say that it has been due to a rush of overseas buyers, and we are starting to see a little bit of that, but the reason prices are holding and holding well is that there is such a limit of stock on the market.
"There are still definitely buyers around, but the turnover in Newcastle is nowhere what it was this time last year.
"Prices are still holding because the people who are still looking have some urgency to buy."
He said that owner-occupiers and investors coming into the market from outside of Newcastle remained steady, with attributes such as jobs, job creation and affordability appealing to buyers.
"That is why we are not noticing [property value] declines like in other areas such as Sydney," he said.
"There is a shift now from lifestyle-focused buyers to more job-focused.
"The people that are moving here are coming here because of work or work prospects whereas 12 months ago we would have seen more of a shift to our region for lifestyle."
Graham Wu is among the buyers on the hunt for a property in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
In March, Mr Wu and his wife sold a property at Belmont North to upsize into a larger home to accommodate their growing family.
He estimates they have inspected 20-odd properties during a two-month search to find the right home in a suburb they want to live in.
"It is still definitely competitive. There are houses that sell in the first week," he said.
"We do have a very specific type of house we are looking for."
He has noticed prices slightly increasing which has left him concerned about waiting "too late" to buy.
"I was talking to my wife and she was saying that we can try to find a place that ticks all the boxes but by then prices might have gone up and what we find might be more expensive," he said.
