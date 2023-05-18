Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Property supply shortage drives up demand in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated May 25 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 10:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A SHORTAGE of supply is one of the factors that is affecting property prices in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.