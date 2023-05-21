Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Libraries' Memory Room initiative for people living with dementia is sparking connection

By Lisa Cugnetto
May 21 2023 - 10:00am
Music therapist Susan Ashley-Brown, Keven and Catherine Claydon, and Kay Pisel discuss some of the Memory Room's displays. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The Memory Room is a wonderful Newcastle project bringing connection, conversation, and joy to people living with dementia and those who care for them.

