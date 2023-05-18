LACHLAN Walmsley wasn't born the last time Halifax won the Challenge Cup, but a famed final win over upcoming opponents St Helens helps the in-form winger believe anything's possible.
Walmsley, leading try scorer in England's second-tier competition, will line up on the wing as Halifax tackle the world club champions in round six of the knockout tournament on Friday night.
The Upper Hunter product, former South Newcastle fullback and Scottish representative says he's ready for the test and feels like Championship side the Panthers can upset their more fancied Super League rivals.
"I'm feeling excited. It's a massive opportunity, more than anything, playing the world champions," 24-year-old Walmsley told the Newcastle Herald ahead of the last-16 encounter.
"We have nothing to lose and we have a good enough side to give them a fright even.
"Me personally, I'm ready for the challenge and want to test myself against them.
"There's always that belief to beat them - Halifax played Saints in the 1987 Challenge Cup final. We will use that as fire to get ready for the game and try to knock them off.
"I believe we can, it just needs to be a scrappy game and a game that suits us."
Halifax claimed their fifth Challenge Cup title in 1987 when they narrowly beat St Helens (19-18) in the decider at Wembley Stadium.
Saints have held the English trophy 13 times, most recently in 2021, and added the World Club Challenge to their cabinet when they defeated NRL premiers Penrith in Australia earlier this year.
Walmsley was already the Championship's leading try scorer after 10 rounds, but crossed another four times against old club Whitehaven on the weekend and took his tally to 17.
Post play-offs last season Merriwa-born Walmsley finished equal top on the same charts with 28, helping to secure him a position in Scotland's squad for the World Cup.
"I thought I had a decent World Cup for Scotland despite the results," he said.
"Scoring a couple of tries and to train with so many professional athletes definitely boosted my confidence massively. Learning the role of the team and position has increased it as well.
"Would love to score a hat-trick against Saints too."
Walmsley was this week named in the Halifax squad alongside Jake Maizen, a former Central Newcastle player now at the Panthers who represented Italy at the World Cup.
Former Knights captain Sione Mata'utia has also been listed for the Saints, now cleared to return following a nasty head knock last month.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
