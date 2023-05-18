TEENAGE Knights star Jesse Southwell is on the verge of making her State of Origin debut after being named in a 20-player NSW squad.
Southwell and fellow Knights NRLW player Yasmin Clydsdale, along with their former teammate Millie Boyle who has joined Sydney Roosters, were on Thursday announced as part of the Sky Blues squad ahead of game one on Thursday, June 1st.
Southwell was one of six debutantes named by head coach Kylie Hilder.
The side includes 11 Australian players and 13 from last year's victorious NSW side.
The squad will be reduced to 17 players on May 25 for the game at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta.
"This is a very strong squad filled with plenty of Origin experience and also a number of Jillaroos from the World Cup-winning Australia team last November," Hilder said.
"I've said from the very beginning that 2023 is a clean slate. What we achieved in 2022, however good that was, is now in the past.
"We are going out there to win not just one game but both Origin games.
"We won't settle for anything less than a 2-0 series result."
The women's State of Origin has expanded from a single game to the two fixtures in 2023 with plans to ultimately grow it to three like the men's series.
The second game is in Townsville on June 22.
Southwell, who starred in her debut NRLW campaign last season, steering Newcastle to their first premiership, recently spoke of her desire to feature in Origin.
"Origin is what you want to play when you play rugby league, it's the pinnacle of our sport at the moment," she said last month, after signing a five-year deal to remain at the Knights alongside older sister Hannah.
"I'd be honoured to play, whether I'm in or not.
"There's a lot of really talented athletes out there, especially halves, so we'll see what happens. "
Southwell's selection in the squad adds to her growing list of sporting achievements, having won a gold medal at last year's Commonwealth Games playing rugby sevens for Australia.
Clydsdale, who was also part of Newcastle's title-winning NRLW side last season, played her second Origin last year and went on to represent Australia at the World Cup in November.
The Jillaroos won the tournament and the 29-year-old featured prominently. A high school PE teacher in Scone, she recently signed a three-year deal with the Knights.
Earlier this week, Knights fullback Tamika Upton was named in the Queensland squad. Now departed Knights premiership players Romy Teitzel (Broncos) and Emma Manzelmann (Cowboys) were also selected.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
