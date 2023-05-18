Newcastle Herald
Braedyn Crowley inspires Maitland to 6-0 win over Lake Macquarie

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated May 18 2023 - 11:11am, first published 11:00am
Braedyn Crowley went to 20 goals in 12 games across all competitions this season for Maitland with a hat-trick against last-placed Lake Macquarie in their 6-0 NPL catch-up game win.

