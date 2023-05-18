The Hunter Wildfires will make the most of an enforced weekend off after agreeing to Sydney Uni Blue's request to postpone their Jack Scott Cup clash set down for No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Sydney Uni are perennial heavyweights of the Sydney women's premier rugby union but entered a second side - Blue - this year to allow the competition to expand to eight teams.
But the Herald understands they have been hard hit by injuries and were struggling to field a side for this weekend's round-five fixture with the Wildfires, who are coming off a gritty 7-5 win against Warringah.
"They've asked us if we can postpone it to another time," Wildfires coach Matt Ellis said.
"We've decided that it's in the best interest of the game to postpone it. It's good having an eight-team competition so there's a lot of things that we're happy to support."
A rescheduled date is yet to be set. The Wildfires will now look to playing last year's champions Gordon on the road on May 27.
Hunter are in fourth position after two wins and two losses from their first four games.
"We'll have the weekend off because a lot of the girls have been playing two games a week but we'll train hard and do a few extras," Ellis said.
"Half the squad will probably play club football, which is really good for club footy as well."
The weekend off also gives the likes of Super W player Kate Holland, who is nursing a knee complaint, an opportunity to get closer to her return for the Wildfires with Ellis hoping to have a full-strength squad available for the first time in coming weeks.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
