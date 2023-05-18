Jack Callaghan driven for special Hunter Championship victory

Gun driver Jack Callaghan will aim for his third Hunter Regional Championship win in four years when he steers Grosestar on Friday night at Newcastle Paceway.
And he admits this one would be extra special.
Callaghan will for the first time drive a pacer for his father, Morisset trainer Mark Callaghan, in the group 1 final, after winning on Clayton Harmey's Kanye Crusader (2020) and Adam Ruggari's Far Out Bro (2022). He was also second in 2021 with Harmey-trained Major Bob, behind Geoff Harding's The Choreographer.
Asked if a win in the race with his father's horse would mean more, Callaghan said: "Definitely, I've had to get off his a couple of times so it's good to be able to stay on him now and hopefully he goes well."
The Sydney-based reinsman had the chance to combine with Ruggari again in the decider, this time with Ideal In Dreams.
Like Grosestar, Ideal In Dreams was third with Callaghan aboard in heats two weeks ago at Newcastle.
"I had Ideal In Dreams as well but I just thought that Dad's one was probably the better out of the two, just from the draw, and I was really rapt in his heat run," Callaghan said.
"He was first-up from a bit of a break and Dad's really happy with him, so I think the horse is going as good as he probably can."
Grosestar has drawn the inside spot on the back row, while Ideal In Dreams has barrier four off the front.
"I'm rapt in the draw for him," Callaghan said.
"Obviously he'll need a bit of luck, but he should be in a good starting point. Jasper Styles [in gate one] is a good one to follow and he's got good gate speed as well.
"If the splits go his way, he'll give it a good shake."
Grosestar started from gate five in his heat and raced midfield before coming around runners to challenge late. Saint Crusader, though, cruised around him to win.
"I think he'll definitely improve and he had to do a bit of work off the gate in his heat, so from a nice draw, he won't have to chase too hard," he said of Grosestar.
"At his best, he's right up to these horses. He probably put in a couple of disappointing runs last time in, but he's had a little freshen up and he seems good now."
Grosestar was a $14 TAB chance. Harmey has two heat winners - My Ultimate Skeeta ($3.60 favourite) and Saint Crusader ($6) - in the race, while Harding-trained Jasper Styles ($4.80) was also high in the market.
Callaghan said there were "no real standouts" in the final but Harmey had a strong hand, despite tricky draws. My Ultimate Skeeta has the outside of the front and Saint Crusader is four wide on the second row.
"Skeeta has drawn wide and he's a go-forward horse so he'll probably have to do a bit of work," he said.
"But Saint Crusader has a good finishing burst if there's speed up front, so he gets a go at both ends, which is good for him."
Ruggari, who trains at Sawyers Gully, will have only one runner - Ideal In Dreams - after Pelican Fly was pushed from fourth to fifth in his heat after a successful appeal on Monday from the owners of Avaiden, which was third across the line then disqualified.
He said the owners of Pelican Fly tried to appeal the decision this week but they had no jurisdiction to challenge. They also considered a High Court injunction but "it all happened too quick".
His hopes now ride with Ideal In Dreams.
"I thought her heat was only OK," he said.
"I thought in hindsight she probably needed the run. They went a quick lead time and with the run she had, she was entitled to win.
"We backed her up last week and she probably looked only ordinary, but after that run we did a blood test on her and found she had a little issue with her white cell count.
"That's improved this week so I'm expecting her to bounce back hopefully."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
