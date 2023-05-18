Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes May 19 2023

By Letters to the Editor
May 19 2023 - 4:30am
Fort Scratchley sculptures made a splash, so keep them on the calendar
EVERYONE involved with, responsible for, and on hand to deliver Sculpures@Scratchley must be heartily congratulated ('A sight to sea', Newcastle Herald 11/5). This first-rate display in a first-rate location is a credit to the artists and organisers. There were lots of happy and helpful volunteers as well.

