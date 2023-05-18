Fort Scratchley sculptures made a splash, so keep them on the calendar

As well as exercising Indigenous peoples' right to be heard, the Voice will accept responsibility for the advice they give and there will be a network of constituent First Nations bodies at state, local government, and community levels to whom the members of the Voice will be answerable. This will become a resource for advice, information, and negotiation for all decision-makers. Once the system is in place, smaller issues can be resolved locally using the same principles. It will not happen overnight, but eventually we will have First Nations solutions for First Nations problems. There is a detailed proposal and a set of design principles for the enabling legislation on the Voice website. Finally, the Federal Parliament will establish the mechanism and composition of the Voice by legislation. There will be no power of "veto", and, as in all democracies, the elected Parliament will always have the final say.