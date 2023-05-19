Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Good News

Nicholas Brady's epic 40-kilometre a day run for 40 days is set to end at Newcastle Hotel on Saturday

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
May 19 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Brady embarked on a monumental challenge. Picture By Jonathan Carroll
Nicholas Brady embarked on a monumental challenge. Picture By Jonathan Carroll

Nicholas Brady is running 40 kilometres a day for 40 days to raise money for John Hunter Children's Hospital - and fried chicken is helping to sustain him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.