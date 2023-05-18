UPDATED
A man who allegedly threatened staff with a knife at a Soldiers Point venue appeared before Raymond Terrace Local Court on Thursday.
He did not apply for bail and will appear before Newcastle Local Court for a committal hearing on July 12.
EARLIER
The 38-year-old man allegedly entered a licensed premise on Soldiers Point Road at around 7pm on Tuesday May 2. He allegedly threatened staff with a knife and demanded cash before fleeing the scene. Staff were not physically injured at the incident.
Officers from the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District arrested the man at an Anna Bay home on Wednesday May 17. He was charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon and shoplifting.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.