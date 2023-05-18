Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Jackson Baker rips in early at Sydney Surf Pro

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated May 18 2023 - 6:52pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merewether's Jackson Baker gets the fins out during his strong opening heat performance at the Sydney Surf Pro at North Narrabeen on Thursday. Pictures by Matt Dunbar, WSL
Merewether's Jackson Baker gets the fins out during his strong opening heat performance at the Sydney Surf Pro at North Narrabeen on Thursday. Pictures by Matt Dunbar, WSL

Jackson Baker made a solid start to his Sydney Surf Pro campaign with a second place in his round of 64 heat at North Narrabeen on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.