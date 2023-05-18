Jackson Baker rips in early at Sydney Surf Pro

Jackson Baker made a solid start to his Sydney Surf Pro campaign with a second place in his round of 64 heat at North Narrabeen on Thursday.
Backing up from a disappointing round of 32 exit in the opening Challenger Series contest on the Gold Coast, the Merewether natural-footer was on the board early in his four-man heat against Mikey McDonagh, George Pittar and Adur Amatriain.
Baker found a frontside tube ride and a floater finish for a 5.83 before a big backside hit with an air-drop finish to earn a 5.67 and lead on best two-wave scores.
With 10 minutes to go, Baker put together a floater and two snaps for 5.93 and rose to 11.76. McDonagh took over with a total of 12.87, leaving Baker to hold off the challengers for the other qualifying spot. Pittar needed a 7.16 to eliminate Baker but he wiped out in the final seconds to finish on 8.23. Amatriain (4.0) also exited.
Action ended after heat eight. Merewether's Morgan Cibilic is in heat 15 against Joan Duru, Oney Anwar and Brodi Sale.
Earlier, Merewether's Philippa Anderson was eliminated in the opening round of the women's contest with a third.
Competing as a wildcard after missing a spot on the Challenger Series this year, Anderson led her four-woman, round of 48 heat 10 minutes in with scores of 3.9 and 6.0 from frontside turns.
The natural-footer was then second to France's Pauline Ado, who had a total of 11.67, which she improved to 13.14 then 13.64. It left Portugal's Yolanda Hopkins and South African Jessie Van Niekerk chasing Anderson for the other qualifying spot.
Hopkins needed a 5.08 and she earned that easily with six minutes left after getting under the lip then ripping into a slashing turn for 7.83. Needing a 6.67 to take her place back, Anderson found cover of her own with three minutes to go but fell on the finishing turn to grab a 4.6. Hopkins (12.66) moved on at the expense of Anderson (10.6) and Van Niekerk (8.34).
Newcastle's Saran Baum starts in heat three of the round of 32 against Macy Callaghan, Ariane Ochoa and Carolina Mendes.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
