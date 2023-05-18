4 beds | 2 baths | 1 car
Rarely are there opportunities to buy into the prestigious, tightly-held Madison Drive.
With endless views, this fully renovated single-level four-bedroom brick home presents as an elevated, easy living jewel. You'll want for nothing and be close to everything your family could wish for.
The best feature of the property according to selling agent Lyndall Allan is the brand-new renovation by an interior designer. It is stunning throughout.
"Lots of families are wanting this sought-after location with zoning for Belair Public School," said Mrs Allan. "It will also appeal to professional couples and downsizers.
"The incredible bathrooms and kitchen have proven popular features with prospective buyers at the inspections," she said.
You'll love preparing food for your family and entertaining friends in the stylish, modern designer kitchen with its creamy pearl stone bench tops, earthy wood tones and open plan layout.
You will have all the appliances including an integrated dishwasher, an electric cooktop, and an oven. There is a spacious double sink and large lift-up bifold cupboards.
Relax and lose yourself in the sanctuary of the two luxurious new contemporary bathrooms with their dreamy, soft, grey tiles and matte black fittings.
You'll discover plenty of comfortable indoor and outdoor living options to enjoy and also value the space and storage in the recently crafted built-ins in all bedrooms, a separate linen cupboard, and a lock-up garage. There is also a separate laundry.
Another lovely feature is the new floating flooring throughout the home.
The fabulous alfresco rear timber deck and private backyard are perfect spots to take in the district panorama views and feel your cares fade away or linger through a morning coffee and paper.
All this is set on an ample 664m2 block.
Living in one of Newcastle's most sought-after family locations you'll relish the convenience of being so close to Westfield Kotara, cosy local cafes, Hudson and Nesbit Parks and schools of all levels.
Breathe in the fresh sea air anytime with the famous Merewether Beach only an eight-minute drive away.
The home also enjoys quick access to Charlestown Square and John Hunter Hospital. With the vibrant city CBD close by this makes for an ideal lifestyle location.
Make an appointment to view and see for yourself.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.