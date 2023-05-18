Newcastle Herald
Biden's cancellation is just US politics as usual

By Editorial
May 19 2023 - 8:00am
Joe Biden

WITH the greatest respect to former foreign minister Bob Carr and others who characterise Joe Biden's cancellation of his Australian trip as a sign the US can't be trusted and is only going through the motions with the "quad" it's all very Seinfeld; "a show about nothing".

