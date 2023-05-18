A SPRAWLING acreage in Holmesville is on the market for the first time since it was built in 1997.
Set on 13 acres, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 25 Government Road is listed with a guide of $2.9 million to $3.1 million with First National Real Estate Lake Macquarie's Troy Duncan.
The highest price paid for a residential property in Holmesville is $1.53 million paid for a five-bedroom, two-bathroom home on eight acres at 67 Appletree Road in July 2020.
Mr Duncan said the size of the block was a rarity in the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie area, with only a few suburbs offering large acreage properties.
"It is 13 acres and you don't get many 13-acre properties in Newcastle," Mr Duncan said.
"You can get one or two acres but I have never seen a 13-acre property. It is a rarity to find.
"With acreages in Newcastle, we really only have those in Cherry Road and Casson Avenue out in Eleebana.
"You have half acres around Seaham Street in Holmesville and you might get the odd acreage near the wetlands in the Wallsend and Shortland area or near Belmont you might get acreages near the Jewells area, but that's it.
"This is the first time I've seen anything that has anything like 13 acres."
The acreage is on a level block and Mr Duncan said the property would appeal to a buyer in the market for a semi-rural lifestyle property or farm.
Set back from the road, the single-level home has four bedrooms, two separate living areas and a large verandah on the back that overlooks the grounds.
In addition to the house, the property also has a large machinery shed with a hoist that was installed by the owner who worked as a mechanic, as well as an additional four storage sheds.
A dam is also located on the property.
"This one would appeal to people who are after that nice home but with farmland or acreage close to the city," the agent said.
"You are also going to get people who just want open space."
The median house value in Holmesville is $642,000, according to CoreLogic.
