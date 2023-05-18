Newcastle Herald
Holmesville property on 13 acres listed with guide of $2.9 million to $3.1 million

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated May 18 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 1:45pm
A SPRAWLING acreage in Holmesville is on the market for the first time since it was built in 1997.

