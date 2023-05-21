Newcastle Rugby League: Central v Northern | live

Round eight of Newcastle Rugby League sees Central host Northern at St John Oval on Sunday.
The Butcher Boys snapped a four-game losing streak last weekend when they beat Lakes 33-8 at home while the Hawks are still looking to open their account for 2023.
Coverage on BarTV Sports starts at 3pm.
Elsewhere on Sunday and Maitland visit Wests at Harker Oval.
