HUNTER Coast Premier Hockey League clubs Wests and Tigers will be keen to rebound from back-to-back losses when they meet in Newcastle on Friday night.
Wests have gone down narrowly to Souths (4-2) and Gosford (3-2) since knocking off Maitland (3-1) in round five while Tigers were unable to match it with either Norths (5-1) or Maitland (5-2) over the last fortnight following a breakthrough result against Souths (4-4).
The two sides met previously on April 16 with Wests prevailing 2-0.
Tigers coach Ben Brown will be minus Kieran Wicks, Taylor Dolbel and Declan Waters but welcomes the return of Tom Luchetti from a dislocated shoulder.
Wests sit fifth on the men's ladder with four points, three ahead of last-placed Tigers (1) who rejoined the first grade competition this year.
The remaining fixtures are scheduled for Sunday with unbeaten leaders Norths (13) hosting Maitland (8) and Souths (6) away to Gosford (8).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
