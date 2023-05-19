Toohey's News: Best scrap any plan to off-load star Knights

The Knights are playing a dangerous game if they think secretly trying to off-load two of their most high-profile local players is the answer to perceived salary cap pressures over the next couple of years.
It was reported on the eve of the Titans clash that rival clubs had privately been told prop Daniel Saifiti and centre Bradman Best could potentially become available at the right price if anyone was interested in taking them off Newcastle's hands.
Off-loading big-money players is a strategy that's been used in the past by clubs, most noticeably at Penrith when Phil Gould was calling the shots, to instantly relieve salary cap pain and revamp the roster.
Why have Saifiti and Best been singled out? The suggestion is it's because some at the Knights believe they are over-paid. The real mystery is how could the club be facing salary cap pressure when only three months ago, they offered winger Dom Young $500,000 a season in a bid to stop him going to the Roosters?
Knights coach Adam O'Brien, who is not directly involved in recruitment and retention or the salary cap, moved to try to hose down the speculation on Thursday, saying he believed the rumours must have started from outside the club. Obviously, the last thing O'Brien wants when he's fighting for his own job is to lose two of his best players.
The Knights are battling hard on the field to try to lift themselves into finals contention. The last thing they need is any self-inflicted destabilisation off it.
Despite the salary cap murmurs, the Knights are understood to have opened negotiations to extend Tyson Frizell's contract at the club.
Adding weight to their chances of retaining him, Frizell and wife Samantha bought a house in Merewether Heights last week.
But we're hearing Frizell may have to accept a pay cut of around $200,000 to stay and there is a suggestion the Wests Tigers, who were keen to get him aboard at the end of last season, could make things interesting again.
It's hard to believe there are those advocating for Dane Gagai to be left out of the Queensland side for Origin I when the squad is announced on Monday night.
Along with Tyson Frizell, Gagai has been the Knights' best player this season and in twice the form he was in this time last year when chosen. Surely, he's starred for the Maroons too often to be snubbed by coach Bill Slater despite calls for Dolphins fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow to be picked.
Greg Marzhew hasn't rated a mention in Origin speculation but right now, there wouldn't be too many wingers in the NRL Knights coach Adam O'Brien would swap him for.
Marzhew, signed by the Knights from the Titans in a swap deal involving hooker Chris Randall, has been an absolute revelation on the Knights' left wing this season.
A quick look at his stats reinforces it. Marzhew is fourth in the competition for average run metres per game at 195 behind Dylan Edwards, Payne Haas and Brian To'o, third for average post-contact metres behind Haas and To'o, is averaging more tackle breaks per game [just over 8] than anyone and is equal fourth for average line breaks. On top of that, he has scored seven tries in seven games.
Meanwhile, in a boost, he is set to play against the Sharks today after shrugging off an ankle problem picked up during the win over the Titans.
Given Wigan back-rower Kai Pearce-Paul will be at the Knights next season - and the club is trying to re-sign Tyson Frizell and potentially Lachlan Fitzgibbon, it's hard to understand why the Dragons' Jaydn Su'A has been repeatedly tossed up on social media as a potential recruitment target for the club.
Su'A is under contract to St George Illawarra next year but even if he was to be released, it won't be to the Knights.
It's understood Knights' back-up fullback Bailey Hodgson will chase an opportunity at another NRL club rather than return to England next season. Hodgson is one of nine Knights players off contract for 2024 and with top-30 spots extremely limited, is considered no chance of earning a new deal.
He has had interest from Super League clubs, including Hull KR, but we are hearing he has said he has unfinished business in Australia and wants to exhaust all possibilities here in the NRL before returning home. After two wasted seasons due to COVID and injury, Hodgson is yet to debut in the top grade.
Kalyn Ponga's brilliant return to form and Phoenix Crossland's best game for the club highlighted the Knights' win over the Titans on Mother's Day. Ponga polled maximum points in Baz's Best player of the year competition with Crossland not far behind. Tyson Frizell usurped Lachie Miller as leader by polling one point, just in front of Greg Marzhew.
Rd 11 - Knights v Titans
3 Kalyn Ponga 2 Phoenix Crossland 1 Tyson Frizell
Standings: 11 Tyson Frizell 10 Lachie Miller 9 Dane Gagai 5 Kalyn Ponga, Greg Marzhew 4 Phoenix Crossland 3 Jackson Hastings, Leo Thompson, Kurt Mann 2 Tyson Gamble 1 Daniel Saifiti, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Dom Young, Jacob Saifiti.
