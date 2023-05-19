Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Toohey's News: Best scrap any plan to off-load star Knights

By Barry Toohey
May 20 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Are the Knights really offering up star players Bradman Best, left, and Daniel Saifiti, centre, to rivals ... if the price is right? Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Are the Knights really offering up star players Bradman Best, left, and Daniel Saifiti, centre, to rivals ... if the price is right? Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The Knights are playing a dangerous game if they think secretly trying to off-load two of their most high-profile local players is the answer to perceived salary cap pressures over the next couple of years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.