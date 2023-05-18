Maitland apprentice chef bound for London to cook in Michelin-starred restaurant

A third-year apprentice chef from Maitland has taken home $10,000 in cash and an opportunity to cook with noted Australian chef Brett Graham's two-Michelin-star Notting Hill kitchen after sweeping the competition at a judged culinary test in the Hunter this week.
The event was hosted by TAFE NSW and the Australian Culinary Association, and included eight young Hunter cooks vying for their chance to cook with a former Novocastrian turned world-leading chef.
Fratelli Roma Restaurant's 23-year-old apprentice, Ashleigh Handsaker, ultimately took the top gong, impressing judges with her "untapped energy, impressive organisational skills in the kitchen, and incredible talent".
The Brett Graham Scholarship is annually awarded to a young chef keen to broaden their horizons, past winners of which have included included Troy Rhoades Brown of Muse, Garreth Robbs of Bistro Molines, Chris Thornton of Restaurant Mason, George Mirosevich of the Bare Chested Chef, and Josh Gregory of Muse Kitchen. The scholarship offers a return ticket to London, a spot in Brett Graham's starred London kitchen, The Ledbury, as well as a $10,000 cash kickstarter.
"I am so proud of the high standard of ability and passion demonstrated by each of our students," TAFE commercial cookery teacher Mark McManus said.
"This scholarship is an incredible chance to learn from the best, hone their skills and bring the knowledge and experience they learn overseas back to the region, for us to enjoy and others to learn from."
Jimmy Joan's apprentice Nicholas Sanderson was named runner-up this year, and Emilio's Tyler Swinkels placed third and each took home prizes to help establish their careers.
Chief Judge Tracey Amos from TAFE was accompanied by Mount Pleasant Chef and HCA deputy chair Kyle Whitbourne, former scholarship winner George Mirosevich, and NBN News Presenter Lauren Kempe on the Judging panel. All four commented on the incredible talent displayed by this years' competing young Apprentices.
