Maitland apprentice chef bound for London to cook in Michelin-starred restaurant

The Brett Graham Scholarship is annually awarded to a young chef keen to broaden their horizons, past winners of which have included included Troy Rhoades Brown of Muse, Garreth Robbs of Bistro Molines, Chris Thornton of Restaurant Mason, George Mirosevich of the Bare Chested Chef, and Josh Gregory of Muse Kitchen. The scholarship offers a return ticket to London, a spot in Brett Graham's starred London kitchen, The Ledbury, as well as a $10,000 cash kickstarter.