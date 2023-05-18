Newcastle Herald
Police renew call for help in search for Newcastle man James Hunter, last seen in Dubbo in 2020

Updated May 19 2023 - 8:53am, first published 8:31am
James Hunter, a Newcastle man who went missing from western NSW.
POLICE are renewing an appeal for help to find a Newcastle man who has gone missing from western NSW.

