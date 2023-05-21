We are in Spain visiting our son and his family. Just around the corner from their home in Madrid is the Institute for Just Transition, an initiative developed in haste in 2019 to alleviate the trauma in coal communities as mines closed. The institute has since secured funding from the European Union to manage Spain's exit from fossil fuels entirely. The latest batch of EU money totals $A1.4 billion and targets re-development programs in affected regions and the re-training of displaced workers.