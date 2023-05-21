Newcastle Herald
Postcard from Spain: Phillip O'Neill looks at how the Spanish are managing their exit from coal

By Phillip O'Neill
May 22 2023 - 8:00am
Spain has five active nuclear power plants, but it has invested in gas-fired power stations to fill the gap caused by coal's exit.
There are lessons here in Spain for Australia's transition out of coal in the pursuit of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. In 1990 Spain had about 45,000 coal miners. Now it has exited coal production completely.

