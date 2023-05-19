Neil Owens described it as "one of the best games" he has been involved with.
And, the Newcastle Olympic coach, who has been around plenty of football, expects another "cracker" when his second-placed side host NPLW Northern NSW leaders Broadmeadow at Darling Street Oval on Sunday.
The competition reaches its midpoint with round-11 action this weekend and the result between the two league heavyweights could end up having a bearing on this year's premiership.
Magic top the standings on 25 points while Olympic, who have a game in hand against sixth-placed New Lambton (10), are three behind with 22.
A drama-charged and see-sawing round-four encounter between the two sides ended in a 3-3 draw, secured deep in stoppage time when Magic striker Adriana Konjarski sunk a free kick from around 35 metres out.
Owens talked up the need to shut down last year's leading scorer ahead of their last match-up but conceded "that didn't work" as Konjarski finished the game with a match treble.
All three goals came from the set piece. The first a penalty and two sublimely struck, long-range free kicks.
Owens hoped the spectacular solo effort was a one-off and knows Olympic must take their chances after squandering several in their past two outings.
They bounced back from a 1-0 loss to fourth-placed Maitland (18), who beat Magic 1-1 (5-4) in the Women's League Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night, by defeating seventh-placed Mid Coast (3) 6-0 last round.
"We created enough chances to win five games again, just like we did against Maitland," Owens said.
"We're creating a lot of chances, so I'm happy with that. Sooner or later we might bang a few in. I'd be more disappointed if we weren't creating."
Olympic will be without recently retired Jets goalkeeper Claire Coelho, who is out for two games on a pre-planned holiday, and Owens will look to young shot-stoppers Grace Kingett and Alex Tagaroulias.
Coach Jake Curley believed Magic were "flying" despite their midweek loss.
"I'm really happy with how we're playing at the moment," Curley said.
"I think we're playing very well and it's always a good contest against Olympic because they've got good players and they've coached well.
"It should be a good game."
Konjarski sat out the League Cup semi-final due to illness while defensive midfielder Kirstyn Antoni served a one-match suspension. Both should be back this weekend.
Defenders Kalista (ankle) and Jannali Hunter (hand) also missed the midweek outing due to injury with the latter still in doubt for Sunday.
New Lambton are almost certainly facing a must-win clash with fifth-placed Adamstown (16) at Alder Park, Charlestown (21) travel to Taree to play Mid Coast and Maitland host Warners Bay (0).
All games are Sunday at 4pm.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.