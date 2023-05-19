Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Talon Hopper to join dad Cori at The Entrance-Bateau Bay for one-off Black Diamond Cup appearance against Newcastle City

MM
By Max McKinney
May 20 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Terrigal Avoca product Talon Hopper will make a one-off return from the Perth Football League to help The Entrance-Bateau Bay against Newcastle City on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.