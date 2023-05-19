Terrigal Avoca product Talon Hopper will make a one-off return from the Perth Football League to help The Entrance-Bateau Bay against Newcastle City on Saturday.
A Terrigal Avoca player in last year's grand final, Hopper moved west to play for Curtin University Wesley in 2023 but is back on the Central Coast and will turn out for the side his dad Cori is coaching this season.
Promoted into Black Diamond Cup from reserve grade where they have competed for about a decade, The Entrance-Bateau Bay, also known as the Blues, are finding their feet in the top division.
They had a win over Nelson Bay in round two, copped a 183-point belting from Terrigal a fortnight later and had a rare draw with Warners Bay last weekend.
Trailing by a point at Bateau Bay Oval, Blues captain Scott Reed took a mark on the stroke of full-time and had a kick to win the game from about 40 metres out.
But in slightly windy conditions, according to coach Hopper, put the ball just wide to leave both teams with a score a 10.13 (73).
"Over 30 years I've been involved in community football, at pretty much every level, and I don't remember ever having a draw," Hopper said.
"The thing that struck me the most was the eerie silence when it was all done and dusted.
"It was one of those ones where it was 50-50, you'd kick it any day at training but on the particular day it was a little bit of extra pressure and he was nursing an injury.
"It was a good 45-degree angle, I'd say.
'It was a classic finish [but] it drifted just left of the goal."
As frustrating as the draw was, Hopper said it was a positive result for his side as they strive to hold their own in the competition.
They are second last after a win, three losses and the draw.
A former Gosford coach and Terrigal Avoca life member, Hopper was named coach six weeks before the season.
He said about half of his regular side was existing Blues players, while the other half was new additions.
The Blues' standouts include Reed, who played VFL for Collingwood; Tristan Carter, an ex-Gosford player; Taf Lewis, one of two Hawkesbury Jets to have come on board; and West Australian Dane Roberton, who played second-grade for Sydney University last year.
"We've got a squad that is capable, but we're trying to bring together players from different clubs and levels," Hopper said.
"And also trying to make Bateau Bay a genuine Black Diamond Cup destination when they're wedged smack bang between the two towers of Terrigal Avoca and Killarney Vale."
Hopper said his son Talon would be a "big handy in" at home against City, who he labelled "the benchmark".
"We've got to try and make sure we don't let reputations decide the result before we play footy," he said of City.
In other games, Warners Bay host leaders Killarney Vale, Singleton will be chasing consecutive wins at Maitland and Cardiff take on Nelson Bay at Cameron Park.
In the women's competition, Singleton are at home to Newcastle City, Cardiff host winless Lake Macquarie and Warners Bay face unbeaten leaders Killarney Vale.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
