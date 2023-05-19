NORTHSTARS coach Kevin Noble says a run of half-a-dozen games at home is one thing, but "making the most of it" will be another.
The Australian Ice Hockey League squad will set up camp in Newcastle over the next month after playing five of their opening six fixtures on the road.
"We started with a bunch of games on the road and for a few different reasons we've been behind the eight ball early," Noble said.
"We've got to claw to make up that time now and we've got six games in a row coming up here at home. We have to be at our very best to make the most of that in front of our crowd. It's important for us."
The Northstars host neighbours Central Coast at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Saturday (5pm) before meeting Brisbane (May 27-28), Adelaide (June 4), Melbourne Mustangs (June 10) and Perth (June 11).
Newcastle also have an exhibition match with the touring St John's University on Sunday (4pm).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
