Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Knights expecting Cronulla Sharks halfback Nicho Hynes to be out to stamp his NSW credentials in Coffs Harbour

MM
By Max McKinney
May 19 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cronulla halfback Nicho Hynes. Picture Getty Images
Cronulla halfback Nicho Hynes. Picture Getty Images

On the cusp of securing a maiden NSW jersey, Cronulla halfback Nicho Hynes will be out to stamp his selection credentials with a standout showing against Newcastle in Coffs Harbour on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.