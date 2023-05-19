On the cusp of securing a maiden NSW jersey, Cronulla halfback Nicho Hynes will be out to stamp his selection credentials with a standout showing against Newcastle in Coffs Harbour on Saturday.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien and his players are well aware of the type of contest they are in for.
But as O'Brien noted this week, the Sharks are a team that can punish you right across the park.
Hynes is the premier threat, but there are 12 other players on the field who can not be overlooked.
"If you just solely focus on one player then the guys around him will really hurt you," O'Brien said.
"We need to work well as a team, and as units, when we're facing him.
"And making sure we're handing the ball over in the right side of the field to limit the impact he has."
Hynes, in his second season as the Sharks' chief playmaker, has likely already secured a spot in the Blues' squad in some capacity considering his form this year.
In seven games, the 26-year-old has set up nine tries, notched 12 line-break assists, forced four dropouts and kicked goals with an 80.5 per cent success rate.
The 2022 Dally M Medal winner is fifth in this year's voting, seven points behind leader Payne Haas who had played three extra games prior to this round.
"He's always going to play good. Last year, he broke the record for the Dally M votes," Knights fullback Lachlan Miller said on Friday.
"He is obviously one of the best players in the game and personally, I think he should be in the Origin team."
Miller, who joined Newcastle from Cronulla a month before this season, knows first-hand the Sharks' mentality. He spent a season under Cronulla coach Craig Fitzigbbon last season, making his NRL debut and playing seven games for the club.
"They have a tough mindset," he said. "They don't mind if they win by one point in the 80th minute. They'll go hard all game.
"Their defence is strong, their attack is strong, and they really want to work for each other."
O'Brien was able to name the same 17 players this week that beat the Gold Coast 46-26 on Sunday.
That was the most points Newcastle had scored since 2013, but O'Brien was more worried about defence against the Sharks, who have scored an average 27.3 points per game in 2023.
Newcastle are conceding an average 24.1 points per game.
"I think we've shown this year that we haven't had too much trouble, too often, at scoring points," he said.
"There is enough points in us, my main focus is making sure we have a really strong defensive performance.'
Cronulla, who have been in Coffs all week, beat Newcastle twice last year, 18-0 in round four and 38-16 in round 25.
If the Knights, who flew north on Friday, are hoping playing at Ce.x Coffs International Stadium might help their chances, rather than at Shark Park, Cronulla have won both games they've played at the 10-000-capacity venue, beating the Titans 18-10 last year and 38-10 the season prior.
Prop Braden Hamlin-Uele was on Friday added to Cronulla's bench.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
