SOUTHS coach Glenn Bisson says the search for consistency remains key despite a high turnover of players for the Lions during the early stages of the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League season.
Ben Hanlan and Tom Duck will miss Sunday's clash with Gosford on the Central Coast while Nathan Czinner, Scott Mackenzie and Tristan Hunt are uncertain starters.
"We've been pretty hot and cold," Bisson said about Souths' 2-2-3 record.
"Just hoping to get some consistency across four quarters."
Souths and Gosford played out a 1-all draw on April 16.
Maitland are without several regulars when they visit Norths in Newcastle on Sunday including captain-coach Simon Orchard, Ryan Simpson, Isaac Smith, Wade Harry and Josh Magann.
The women's first-grade competition resumes next weekend with Newcastle away at the under-18 State Championships.
Meanwhile, the Hockeyroos overcame India 4-2 in Adelaide on Thursday night.
