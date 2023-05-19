What a fantastic time of year to be a football fan!
I must admit I'm not a fan of those pesky European time slots, nor the streaming services that hold broadcast rights, but wow what a smorgasbord of emotion, relief, and some exhilarating football we are witnessing. And there is much more to come.
Woke up this morning to the strangest dream ... West Ham had qualified for their first European final since an era of Brooking and Bonds and Frank Lampard senior. Were they good? Dominant? Deserving?
I don't know, I need my sleep these days, but the unadulterated joy of their fans was more than infectious, contorted ugly face crying at its absolute best.
There wasn't as much of that at the Etihad midweek. Manchester City fans are used to challenging for most things these days, but they would be relieved to have overcome the hurdle of Champions League semi-finals.
That they did so with real conviction against Real Madrid will have the true believers anticipating a glorious treble.
In all likelihood they will secure the Premier League title this week, leaving time for preparation and a rotation refresh before the FA Cup (against bitter rivals United) on June 3 and the Champions League final a week later (June 10) against Italian giants Inter Milan.
Immortality beckons.
I really hope they can do it, particularly for my old teammate David "Jonah" Jones, a lifelong devotee who has endured a lifetime of heartache from many mates crowing long and loud about the success of the red rabble across town.
Redemption beckons.
Massive matches in the EPL this weekend loom, particularly for Everton, Leeds and Leicester, whose participation in the top flight next season hinges on results in the next two matches. New managers have been brought in by all three in recent weeks, and someone, or two, will go down in club folklore for a month or so's work.
In Scotland, Ange Postecoglou deservedly claimed the Scottish title and manager of the year award, placing himself firmly in the frame for managerial courting. The opportunity to test himself at the highest level would be tempting, to say the least, and those who happened to watch Bayern Munich destroy Schalke 6-0, straight after the Glasgow Derby last weekend (albeit irrelevant to a point for Celtic) will appreciate the difference between a good side and one of the European goliaths.
Ange will understand that better than anyone.
On the local front I'm happy to say that the two first leg semi-finals between Melbourne City and Sydney FC, and the Mariners and Adelaide, were of a very watchable standard. I'm looking forward to a similar offering this weekend.
Melbourne City and the Mariners host the second-leg clashes, and both probably have their noses in front at this stage, but it's close enough in both ties to encourage optimism and attacking endeavour in all four combatants.
City deserve to be grand finalists, but Sydney have more than a puncher's chance given their recent form and a 1-1 scoreline in the tie. We will know as you read this.
The Mariners hold a 2-1 lead in their stoush with Adelaide, whom they seem to have played every second weekend for the past two months.
These are two of the more watchable teams in the competition, and this should produce a cracking game and a worthy finalist.
Good luck to all. Especially with VAR! May fortune be divided equally - and the best teams win.
