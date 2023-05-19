In Scotland, Ange Postecoglou deservedly claimed the Scottish title and manager of the year award, placing himself firmly in the frame for managerial courting. The opportunity to test himself at the highest level would be tempting, to say the least, and those who happened to watch Bayern Munich destroy Schalke 6-0, straight after the Glasgow Derby last weekend (albeit irrelevant to a point for Celtic) will appreciate the difference between a good side and one of the European goliaths.

