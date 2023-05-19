Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

English County Cricket Championships: Hogan's heroics with the bat steers Kent to safety

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 19 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hogan composes himself on the ground after avoiding a bouncer during a swashbuckling 43 for Kent against Surrey in the English County Championship. Picture AP
Michael Hogan composes himself on the ground after avoiding a bouncer during a swashbuckling 43 for Kent against Surrey in the English County Championship. Picture AP

Michael Hogan is better known for terrorising batsmen in the English County Championship but the evergreen quick again proved he is no slouch with the blade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.