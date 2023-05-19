Michael Hogan is better known for terrorising batsmen in the English County Championship but the evergreen quick again proved he is no slouch with the blade.
Hogan, who turns 42 this month, smashed 43 in a spirited last-wicket stand with Joey Evison of 82 in 14 overs to rescue Kent after they looked in danger of being swept aside by defending champions Surrey at the Oval.
The visitors had slumped to 9-169 when Hogan joined Evison in the middle.
The Novocastrian slayed Surrey's five-pronged pace attack with nine fours of his way to 43 from 48 balls.
In 258 previous first-class innings, and in his 191st appearance, Hogan has passed fifty on just four occasions, with a top score of 57.
He was nearing a fifth half-century when a Tom Lawes delivery found the edge of the bat and was taken by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes with the total on 278.
Fellow Novocastrian Grant Stewart scored nine for Kent.
Hogan then had Rory Burns lbw for 14 as Surrey replied positively with 88-1 off 21 overs before stumps, with Dom Sibley and Ollie Pope unbeaten on 35 and 20 respectively.
Taking the new ball, Hogan had 1-13 from five overs.
After shelving retirement for a season with Kent, the former Merewether seamer has taken six wickets in four games.
Meanwhile, Steve Smith has drawn first blood in his county championship batting duel against his Aussie pal Marnus Labuschagne - but both will have been concerned by the form of a key English Ashes rival Ollie Robinson.
Smith, whose home debut for Sussex drew in the crowds at Hove on Thursday, didn't let them down as he made an assured unbeaten 68 to put the hosts in a commanding position against Glamorgan.
But Smith had earlier watched as his Test teammate Labuschagne was trapped lbw for just one by the very first ball he faced from Robinson.
Glamorgan allrounder Michael Neser also staked another claim to join the Australia party in England following two more wickets, including the dismissal for a duck of Sussex Indian rock Cheteshwar Pujara.
Neser, who took a hat-trick and a career-best seven-wicket haul against Yorkshire before then shining with the bat against Worcestershire, this time snared Pujara, set to be a key figure for his country in the World Test Championship final, leg before.
Robinson, who bowled teammate Smith during his practice session at Hove which had left the Australian muttering it "wasn't ideal", had earlier picked another good time to make a point, this time getting both Labuschagne and Neser out lbw.
It was part of an another impressive spell during which Robinson's 4-29 off 12 overs was largely responsible for skittling Glamorgan for just 123.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
