Kate Parker is living in tent in Stockton amid a Newcastle rental crisis

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
May 20 2023 - 5:30am
Kate Parker in the backyard she has been living in. Picture by Peter Lorimer
A woman who has been living in a tent in a Stockton backyard for six months says she has had no success finding a rental, despite having a double income and a $700 weekly rental budget.

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

