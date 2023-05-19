Souths are the only unbeaten team after three rounds of Newcastle championship netball but Tracey van Dal is paying little attention to the points table.
The Lions coach is more interested in watching her new-look side continue gathering momentum and acknowledged their round-four clash with four-time defending champions West Leagues Balance at National Park on Saturday would provide crucial insight into how they were tracking.
"We are yet to face West and Uni and, as we know from last year, whilst the ladder is great throughout the year, come the end of the season it's how you perform on the day that gets you across the line and into a grand final," van Dal said.
"So I don't look too much at the ladder any more. The competition this season has strengthened and it can change in an instant.
"We're still very much in our infancy with the new team so we'll just keep working on what we've been working on. It will be a good test of where we're at four games into the season and we should be starting to look at getting some momentum happening."
Souths have a "big out" in the absence of goal shooter Imogen McCulloch due to a back complaint while evergreen midcourter Narelle Eather (hip) is also under an injury cloud.
West were missing four of their NSW Premier League players when they succumbed 48-40 to Nova Thunder last weekend.
Shooter Tarsha Hawley and midcourter Savannah Angelozzi remain out while centre Lauren Baxter, who has proven a handy acquisition this campaign, is away.
"We just know regardless of who they put out there we need to be up for the challenge," van Dal said.
Newcomers Waratah battle Nova, University of Newcastle play Kotara South and BNC take on Junction.
All games are at 2.30pm.
Meanwhile, in round 10 of Super Netball, Giants play Lightning and Vixens take on leaders Adelaide Thunderbirds on Saturday. On Sunday, the NSW Swifts host Collingwood and Fever battle the Firebirds.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
