When Lachlan Miller last played in Coffs Harbour, reaching the NRL was a fading childhood dream.
The Coffs Comets junior moved away from his hometown for a few years after high school to chase a professional rugby league career, but it didn't work out.
So in his early 20s, he returned to the North Coast and resumed playing in the local competition, all but leaving thoughts of featuring in the NRL behind.
"I think it had actually started to pass me," Miller said on Friday, reflecting on his rise from park footy to the sport's elite level.
"I moved home after chasing footy a little bit and it wasn't really working out for me.
"That last game in Coffs would have probably been I'd given up on the NRL and was just playing footy."
But about six years on from his last game in Coffs, Miller returns on Saturday as fullback of the Newcastle Knights to take on his former side Cronulla Sharks.
The Sharks have taken a game to the regional ground for the past two years, but Miller didn't play in the fixture last season.
"This will be my first professional game in Coffs," the 28-year-old said. "It's really exciting. It's a bit of a dream come true, right. I look back on that, six years ago and it's pretty surreal."
Miller, who spent a season at Cronulla after switching back to rugby league following a successful few years playing rugby sevens for Australia, has proved a crucial pick-up for the Knights.
He has scored five tries in 10 matches this season, notched three try-assists and made a staggering 73 tackle-breaks. Only Panthers custodian Dylan Edwards (81) has made more.
"Each week, I still learn something new and try and add that to my game," Miller said.
"Obviously having our spine back to what it is going to be for the year, it really helps as well to build those combinations with Kalyn, Jacko and Phoenix."
The live-wire No.1 shapes as a potential game-breaker today as 11th-placed Newcastle strive to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
At a sold-out Ce.x Coffs International Stadium, the Knights are expected to field the same 17 players who featured in last week's 46-26 win over the Gold Coast.
Cronulla, who sit fourth, have won four of their past five games and both fixtures they've played at Coffs Harbour in recent years.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
