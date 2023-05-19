RECOVERY and resilience will be the main themes for the Newcastle Falcons this weekend as they embark on their first double-header of the NBL1 East season.
Both Falcons teams travel to Bankstown on Saturday to battle the Bruins at 2pm (women) and 4pm (men), then return home to host Albury-Wodonga Bandits at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Sunday at 1pm (women) and 3pm (men).
Newcastle (8-1) have won four straight to climb to second in the women's division, and are entitled to feel confident about their chances against the eighth-placed Bruins (6-4) and ninth-placed Bandits (6-5), but coach Martin McLean said they were taking nothing for granted.
Sitting eighth with a 5-4 record, Falcons men's mentor Peter Astley is taking an equally cautious approach to their games against the 14th-placed Bruins (2-8) and ninth-placed Bandits (6-5).
Newcastle have run hot and cold all season but are coming off a dominant 99-74 victory over Central Coast Crusaders at Terrigal last Saturday, when swingman Ryan Beisty dropped a season-high 34 points on 13-of-15 shooting including six from six from behind the three-point line.
"This is our first double-header of the season, so that presents its own challenges and it will test our ability to back up," Astley said.
"We're playing two teams who will be desperate - Bankstown and Albury are both solid teams and they've both had some good wins this season - so consistency and desire are our main issues.
"We've shown glimpses of real quality this season and we've shown glimpses and had periods of poor mental application, so the challenge for us is to establish and maintain a level of consistency each game, and our first double-header of the season is as good a time as any to do that."
Bankstown are led by Hayden Blankley, who averages 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists a game, Jack Lopez (16 points, five boards) and Dragan Elkaz (13 points).
Returning to Broadmeadow on Sunday, the Falcons will try to stifle Albury's Jamir Coleman (18.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists), Lochlan Cummings (17.3 points, 4.2 boards), Michael Parks (15.7 points, 9.1 rebounds) and Shaquille Maharaj (11.3 points, six rebounds).
Including a 93-86 victory over Illawarra last week, the Bandits have won four straight after starting the season 2-5. Like Newcastle, they have a Saturday-night assignment to complete before meeting on Sunday as they begin their Hunter weekend road trip in Maitland against the Mustangs.
Beisty (15.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.6 blocked shots) and Myles Cherry (16.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists) have been Newcastle's most reliable scorers this season, supported by Anthony Gaines (13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds) and Matur Maluach (11.9 points).
In the women's game at Bankstown on Saturday, the Falcons will have to contain the NBL1 East's third leading scorer in Violet Morrow, the Bruins' American import averaging 25.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and three assists a game.
The challenge for Bankstown will be containing Newcastle's Nicole Munger (19.8 points, 14.9 rebounds), but the Falcons now have all of their starting five averaging double figures in scoring so Munger is not their only option at the offensive end.
Fellow import Mykea Gray has improved with every appearance since her NBL1 East debut at Maitland on April 15, and is now Newcastle's second top scorer with 13.6 points and three assists a game. Gray also snared eight steals in the Falcons' 98-42 rout of Crusaders last Saturday.
Abi Curtin (13 points, 6.2 rebounds), Kate Kingham (11.5 points) and Emily Foy (10.5 points) are all capable of filling it up for the Falcons, and Kingham should feel refreshed after being given a night off at Terrigal last Saturday to rest several nagging injuries.
"Bankstown and Albury are both in the middle of the pack but they're dangerous teams, and the test for us is it's our first double-header for the year," McLean said.
"Playing in Sydney on Saturday then returning to Newcastle for a home game on Sunday will test our resilience and our ability to recover.
"We've been building and improving each week over the last few weeks and we want to keep doing that this weekend, and hopefully the confidence our younger players gained from playing decent minutes last weekend will stand them in good stead the next time they get an opportunity to play."
Under-18s development players Hannah Chicken contributed four points, nine rebounds, three steals and an assist in 28 minutes against Crusaders last Saturday, and Matilda Burns posted six points and three rebounds in 16 minutes.
The Bandits are the defending NBL1 East women's champions but no longer enjoy the luxury of having home-grown heroine Lauren Jackson or American import Unique Thompson in their line-up, and that has shown in their results.
After winning their first four games of the season, the Bandits have slumped to five losses from their past seven and will face the Falcons after playing the Mustangs in Maitland on Saturday night.
Albury's main contributors have been Emma Mahady (20.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists), Ashlee Hannan (16.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.5 blocks), Elizabeth Murphy (13.6 points, 7.5 rebounds) and Brodie-Paige Theodore (13 points, 3.7 assists).
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
