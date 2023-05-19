Kris Lees believes Bellatrix Black ready to kick on at Doomben

Kris Lees believes an encouraging finish in The Coast has brought Bellatrix Black on for a chance against her own sex in the group 3 Pam O'Neill Stakes (1600m) at Doomben on Saturday.
The Kiwi mare made up good ground late from back in the field to come fifth, two lengths away from winner Palmetto, in a blanket finish for the placings at Gosford on May 6 in the 1600m $500,000 quality for three and four-year-olds.
Still unplaced across four Australian starts, Bellatrix Black returns to fillies and mares grade for the Pam O'Neill Stakes, where she was an $11 TAB hope on Friday from gate eight.
Bellatrix Black is a group 3 winner over 2100m in New Zealand but also won there over 1600m on heavy going.
With Doomben rated a soft 7 on Friday, Lees believed the mare was well in the race if given "a good tempo and a bit of luck from the draw".
"She's been running well without winning and she is probably going better than her form reads," Lees said. "It was a good run at Gosford and that run has brought her on.
"There is a little concern she may be looking for further than the mile, but with a testing mile on that type of ground, I think if she gets the right set up, she'll be very competitive there."
Lees also has Ucalledit, another Australian Bloodstock horse to be ridden by Andrew Mallyon, in the group 3 BRC Sprint (1350m) on the program.
The five-year-old gelding won four times in Queensland last preparation, including in the listed Lough Neagh Stakes (1400m) at Eagle Farm in December.
He returned with 10th, just 1.6 lengths from the winner, in the listed ATC Cup (1200m) on the Sunshine Coast on May 6 and was a $19 shot from gate eight on Saturday.
"It's a really good race but he's going well and he's come through his first-up run nicely," Lees said. "But it's a hot race, so he's going to need a few favours."
Queensland Oaks nominated Yankee Hussel ($41) was a long-shot hope for Lees and Mallyon in the group 2 The Roses (2000m).
"She's not without a rough chance," Lees said. "If she settles, she'll certainly run really well."
Scone trainer Paul Messara's Starliner ($19) is also in the race.
Lees has Infancy in the Bill Carter Stakes but he said she "probably won't run". Loves Me Likearock will race in the class 3 (1350m).
"She's going well," he said. "It was a good win last start. She's up in grade, it's a strong race, but she'll run well again if she gets across from the wide draw."
Wolverine was scratched from The Roses because of a wide gate.
Gem Song and Tavisan were also scratchings from the Doomben features and may run at Randwick instead next week.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
