Maitland Magpies determined to keep climbing NPL ladder

Magpies strike weapons and co-captains Braedyn Crowley and James Thompson have not given up on back-to-back NPL premierships as they prepare to face fierce rivals Lambton Jaffas on Saturday to kick off the second half of the season.
Maitland host Jaffas at Cooks Square Park (3.30pm) in another vital test of their recovery from a slow start to 2023.
After wins the past week against bottom sides Adamstown and Lake Macquarie, Maitland sit seventh on 15 points - 10 off leaders Charlestown and four shy of the top five. While the margin to Azzurri looks daunting, Crowley and Thompson believe the Magpies can make a run at top spot.
And given the pair's recent form and their 42 goals as a combination last season, it would be a brave call to discount them completely.
"It's only halfway through the season and we're confident we can beat any team," Crowley said. "We just need to go on a run, but at the moment we're just taking it game by game.
"No one is down, it's not panic stations, but we want to get into that consistent form.
"Getting those wins against Adamstown and Lakes, obviously they are the bottom teams, but it's good to gel together as a team, score some goals and get on that winning run.
"We're set in our formation and I guess it's just more about playing with the same players each week, which is giving us that consistency.
"Clicking with those players up front and in midfield, it's been a good couple of weeks, but we need to back it up tomorrow. It's another important game."
Thompson missed the 6-0 midweek win over Lake Macquarie with a back problem but he is set to return. He said the match against Jaffas, who beat Maitland 1-0 in last year's decider and sit fourth on 20 points, was crucial.
"I feel like if we can get Jaffas on the weekend, then that will be enough confidence to hopefully win four or five in a row, and at that point, maybe first place isn't out of the equation," Thompson said.
"There's a few teams losing games, so hopefully we can get a win this weekend and go from there."
A factor in Maitland's resurgence has been the fitness of Crowley and Thompson. Crowley hurt his ankle early in the campaign and missed two games, while Thompson fractured his ankle and snapped three ligaments before last year's grand final.
"I've been feeling good the last couple of weeks," Crowley said. "I know Jimmy has had a few problems with his ankle, but I think we're pretty much back to full fitness."
Jaffas, who beat Kotara South 6-0 on Tuesday night in the Australia Cup, still have Josh Piddington sidelined with illness, but Reece Papas (hamstring injury) and Riley McNaughton (suspension) are set to return.
Also on Saturday, Valentine play Adamstown at Hunter Sports Centre (5pm) and Edgeworth host Olympic (5.30pm). On Sunday at 2.30pm, Weston welcome Broadmeadow, who beat them 5-1 in the Australia Cup on Thursday night, while Cooks Hill travel to Lake Macquarie and Charlestown host New Lambton.
Table: Charlestown (25), Edgeworth, Weston (23), Jaffas (20), Olympic (19), Magic (17), Maitland (15), Valentine (14), Cooks Hill (10), New Lambton (8), Adamstown (5), Lakes (1).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
