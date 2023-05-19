Newcastle Herald
Maitland Magpies determined to keep climbing NPL ladder

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 19 2023 - 7:00pm
James Thompson and Braedyn Crowley hold up last year's premiership trophy. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Magpies strike weapons and co-captains Braedyn Crowley and James Thompson have not given up on back-to-back NPL premierships as they prepare to face fierce rivals Lambton Jaffas on Saturday to kick off the second half of the season.

