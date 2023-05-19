Trainer Mark Minervini with five-star team at Newcastle meeting

Mark Minervini has trained 53 winners since arriving in Newcastle close on four years ago, and with five runners on Saturday's program at home, the former South Australian is confident of improving his positive strike rate.
Minervini's five acceptors at Newcastle in race order are Tayger (race two), Star Impact (three), New Republic (four), Fire And Ice (seven) and Super (eight). The latter will not run if the surface is heavy but the others will irrespective of the track rating.
"Tayger is a Lonhro two-year-old, talented but learning his trade," Minervini said.
"In his two starts he has raced too keen, so I trialled him at Muswellbrook on May 10 and told rider Ash Morgan to settle him back. The horse sprinted quickly and impressively. Ash is riding in Brisbane on Saturday, so Aaron Bullock has the mount.
"Star Impact only got going when the race was over at Wyong last start, and she is an each-way chance.
"New Republic likes Newcastle, and he drops in class but goes up in weight. He was only 2.2 lengths from the winner at Scone last Saturday and this is not as strong. He has a good chance.
"Fire And Ice loomed to win at Scone, but the Godolphin pair were too good. I dropped him back to 900 metres and added the blinkers. He will run well.
"Super has won five races at Newcastle, and although he ran well here last start, he probably did not get going quick enough.
"I have been fortunate to secure Aaron Bullock for all of my runners except Super [which has Georgina McDonnell]."
Local trainer Nathan Doyle will run his talented filly Overriding in the Insight Building Services Benchmark 64 Handicap (1250m).
In the first preparation, she had three starts in December and January. The three-year-old won a Beaumont track maiden by more than 3 lengths on Boxing Day. Second up, Overriding was a $1.26 favourite when beaten 0.15 of a length at Wyong. She then finished the course at Kembla before a spell. On May 2, she bolted in with a Wyong trial.
Bjorn Baker will send his fast maiden filly Hot Sundae to Newcastle to attempt to win the 900m Farrelly Construction Services Maiden Handicap. Hot Sundae displayed blistering speed in two Newcastle starts before Christmas. The filly won a recent Canterbury trial by four lengths.
