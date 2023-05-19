Newcastle Herald
Trainer Mark Minervini with five-star team at Newcastle meeting

By Gary Harley
May 19 2023 - 2:30pm
Super. Picture Newcastle Racecourse
Mark Minervini has trained 53 winners since arriving in Newcastle close on four years ago, and with five runners on Saturday's program at home, the former South Australian is confident of improving his positive strike rate.

