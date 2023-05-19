Green waste in Port Stephens residents will now have an alternate to landfill through introduction of a new garden organics collection system.
From June, residents can throw prunings, grass, flowers, bark and other garden waste of up to 10 centimetres length into residential green bins which will be rolled out across the area.
The move comes as up to 25 per cent of waste collected in general bins is green waste.
Community services section manager Tammy Gutsche said the scheme will help process products in an environmentally sustainable way.
"Separating and recycling our green waste provides a cost saving by reducing the amount of landfill, which ultimately enables Council to provide the green waste service to our residents," she said.
"We'll be working with the community to educate people about what can and can't go in their new bin, with lots of information available on the website, at Council facilities, and on Council's Waste App."
The new garden organics bins will be collected fortnightly for residents, on the alternate week to their yellow bin. Bin collection will start on July 3.
Mayor Ryan Palmer said the introduction of a garden organics service is an important step for Port Stephens' environment.
"I'm confident our residents will embrace this opportunity and will make good use of the new bin for all their lawn clippings and other garden waste," he said.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
