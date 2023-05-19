Newcastle Herald
From June, Port Stephens residents will have a green waste bin added to council collection

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated May 19 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 1:00pm
Green waste in Port Stephens residents will now have an alternate to landfill through introduction of a new garden organics collection system.

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news.

