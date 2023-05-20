Systemic social housing woes build case for change

NOBBYS Road may lie a stone's throw from some of the most beautiful parts of this city, but residents make it clear it's hardly the picture of a peaceful community.
Several residents who spoke to journalist Michael Parris have echoed concerns akin to those raised about the Hamilton South social housing: that crime and other factors are detracting from the quality of life for many who live in these areas.
Given the time frame over which these communities have received attention for these issues, it seems rational to conclude something needs to change in Hunter social housing beyond moving on the rare unpleasant neighbour.
One long-time Nobbys Road resident, 68-year-old Di Stewart, said she was "completely exhausted, worn out, frazzled" after 13 years living in the complex.
Several letter writers have taken up the argument that simply knocking down and replacing buildings is no true answer, and that the needs of these communities go deeper than law enforcement and refurbishment. Hamilton South's Carol Gardiner wrote that a sense of community thrives despite the unwanted activity and a shortage of other support services.
Islington's Michael Gormly encapsulated the overarching problem succinctly: "governments have run down the stock of housing to such a degree that only the most desperate cases can beat the years-long queue" of those needing help.
These are valid, important points overshadowed by the pressing need of the moment: increased social housing supply.
With demand for social housing high and supply failing to keep pace at the same rate, as a Maitland homelessness summit heard recently, it is clear that those with a roof over their heads may be the lucky ones. But do we want to live in a world where that is considered good fortune, to have access to support when you need it most only to face significant other problems as a result?
The cost of living crisis has created a perfect storm. The Reserve Bank's war on inflation has put pressure on mortgage holders, landlords and renters alike. The hikes in the cost of accommodation have in turn closed some of the most vulnerable out of the market, and governments have failed to plan for such an eventuality. Real people are now paying that price, and those fortunate enough to get help feel ignored when there are problems festering within their neighbourhoods.
What is clear is that some residents in these communities feel unsafe and neglected by the authorities. With those waiting to get in likewise feeling that leaders have failed them, it becomes clear where change that can ultimately resemble a solution should begin. Taxpayers are footing the bill for a system, and those living within it are raising the alarm that it is manifestly inadequate. Our leaders must ensure public funds deliver efficiently or make change.
