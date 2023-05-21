Newcastle Herald
Classical pianist master Garrick Ohlsson takes up the challenge of Australian composition

By Josh Leeson
May 21 2023 - 4:00pm
Garrick Ohlsson will perform Australian composer Thomas Misson's Convocations on his upcoming tour. Picture supplied
EVER since Garrick Ohlsson was a fresh-faced 22-year-old who shot to international acclaim after winning the 1970 Chopin International Piano Competition, he's been asked about the future of classical music.

