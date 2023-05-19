A LUXURY home on an elevated block overlooking Warners Bay has sold for a record-breaking price at auction.
The five-bedroom, four-bathroom house at 27 Chelston Street set the suburb record for a residential sale when it sold for $4.3 million on Saturday with Belle Property listing agent Anthony Di Nardo.
It broke the previous record of $3.5 million which Mr Di Nardo set in July 2020 following the sale of a five-bedroom, four-bathroom home overlooking the lake at 526 The Esplanade.
"What it tells me about the market is that for these top-end properties, it's all about lifestyle," Mr Di Nardo said.
The property at Chelston Street was listed in December for sale via expressions of interest.
Around 40 onlookers turned out to the auction which kicked off with an opening bid of $3.9 million.
There were four registered bidders at the auction however, Mr Di Nardo said only two actively bid for the property.
It sold under the hammer to a buyer from Lake Macquarie after 10 bids
Mr Di Nardo said the luxe listing attracted 704 enquiries throughout the campaign.
Set on 5.7 acres and offering panoramic lake views, the three-level house was completed in 2022 and built using spotted gum cladding and quartz stone cladding finishes to complement the surrounding bushland.
It included five living areas and a large alfresco area complete with a custom-built outdoor oven, plus a swimming pool and a built-in basketball hoop.
Inside the home featured high-end finishes throughout, including luxury bathrooms with full-height Spanish tiles, stone bathtubs and oversized shower heads.
The kitchen included a butler's pantry, Infinity Extra Statuario porcelain surfaces and splashback, a pot filler tap and high-end appliances from Sub Zero, Miele and a Wolf dual fuel cooktop and rangehood.
It is the third suburb record for a residential property sale in the Lake Macquarie region this month.
A five-bedroom, four-bathroom house at 4 Castle Drive, Floraville sold for $2.85 million at auction earlier this month, topping the previous record set in November for a modern home at 7 Maria Court that sold for $1.95 million.
Last week, Jewells scored a suburb record following the $2.62 million sale of a six-bedroom home at 164 Pacific Highway.
It smashed the previous record of $2.2 million set in April 2021 for a six-bedroom, three-bathroom house on 2.8 acres at 150 Pacific Highway.
Auction clearance rates across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie recorded an uptick compared to last week, according to CoreLogic's preliminary results.
There were 24 auctions scheduled in the region during the week ending May 21 which recorded a clearance rate of 81.3 per cent, up from 71.4 per cent the week prior.
Mr Di Nardo also sold a five-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 15 Wommarra Avenue, Jewells on Saturday for $1,075,000.
A house in Stockton that hit the market for the first time in almost 45 years went to auction on Saturday at 60 Newcastle Street with Dalton Partners' John Kerr.
The property was listed with a guide of $930,000 and sold under the hammer for $1,010,000 to a buyer from Kotara.
A freshly renovated three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 14 Downie Street in Mayfield went to auction with Dowling Partners' Steve Dorman and sold for $1.12 million after an opening bid of $980,000.
Also in Maryville, a renovated two-bedroom, one-bathroom on 304 square metres at 38 Lewis Street sold at auction for $1,040,000 with Tammy Hawkins from McGrath Newcastle City.
In Cooks Hill, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom property at 38/215 Darby Street in the Woolstore Apartments sold at auction on Saturday with First National Newcastle City's George Rafty.
The auction started with an opening bid of $1.1 million and the apartment went on to sell for $1.25 million.
In Charlestown, TaylorHedley Property saw a three-bedroom home at 10 Kalora Crescent fetch $825,000 at auction on Saturday, while Ray White's Tony Gough sold a three-bedroom home with a six-car garage and workshop at 67 Prince Street, Waratah at auction for $780,000.
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.